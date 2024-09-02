Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 506.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.64 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1568 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

