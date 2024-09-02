Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $362.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.44 and a 12 month high of $401.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.21 and a 200-day moving average of $340.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

