Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

