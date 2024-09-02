Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 30.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI opened at $234.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

