Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $101.63 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $95.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

