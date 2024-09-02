Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYD opened at $52.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

