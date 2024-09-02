Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $46.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

