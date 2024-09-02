Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.04 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

