Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TNF LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $58.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $59.04.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.2381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

