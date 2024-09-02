Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.87. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $66.46.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

