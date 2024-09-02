Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 184,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

PMAY stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $573.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

