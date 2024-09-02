Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 451,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $123.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

