Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,120 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 120,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $659.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

