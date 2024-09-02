Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 22,822 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 685,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 84,995 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,889,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,988,000 after buying an additional 238,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGCP stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

