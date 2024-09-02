Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $568.10 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $569.09. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $514.24 and its 200 day moving average is $474.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

