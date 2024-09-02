Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 30,110 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,110 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 44,205.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Trading Down 1.6 %

QTRX opened at $13.03 on Monday. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

