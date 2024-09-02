Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

NYSE:GD opened at $299.36 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $214.53 and a one year high of $302.75. The company has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.64 and a 200-day moving average of $288.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

