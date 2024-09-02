Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 994 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $220.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

