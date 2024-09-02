Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

