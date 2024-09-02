Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,938 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 595,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,673,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,126,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 251,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,970,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 234,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USTB opened at $50.52 on Monday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.2052 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

