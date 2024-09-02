Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $314.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.10 and a 12-month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

