Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,065 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $256.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

