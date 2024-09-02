Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 642 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EEM stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.