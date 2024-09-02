Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $442.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $443.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.40.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

