Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $1.50 Million Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 82,598 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,012,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $48.83.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

