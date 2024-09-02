Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,327,000 after buying an additional 31,249 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 326,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $92.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

