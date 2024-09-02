Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 18,095 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

APD opened at $278.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.41 and a 200 day moving average of $254.73.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

