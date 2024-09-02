Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 6,656.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,290,000 after buying an additional 53,297 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

SRE stock opened at $82.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

