VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 55,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.