Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,569,000 after purchasing an additional 913,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,338,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after buying an additional 255,958 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after buying an additional 140,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,596,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $127.43 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.66.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.