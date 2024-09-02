Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 423,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 178,098 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 93,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 643,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.39 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

