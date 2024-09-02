Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $375.55 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.56 and a 200-day moving average of $354.67. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

