Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $288.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $288.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.