Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Holdings Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after acquiring an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 254,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $314.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.44. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

