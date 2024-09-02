Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $336.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.40. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.38 and a 1 year high of $350.50.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

