Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $519,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12,007.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3,316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 60,232 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $113.43 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.56 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.92.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

