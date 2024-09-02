Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.4 %

VRSK opened at $272.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $287.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.57 and a 200-day moving average of $252.07.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

