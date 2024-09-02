Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $0.41 on Monday. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $750.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

