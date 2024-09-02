Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 108.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total transaction of $1,086,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total transaction of $1,086,990.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $19,206,094. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $495.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.83 and a 12-month high of $510.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $482.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.