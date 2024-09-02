VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,404,999.00 in Stock

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,543,369.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Calvin Scott Koonce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Calvin Scott Koonce sold 9,300 shares of VSE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $836,070.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $93.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.59. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $94.10.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. VSE’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in VSE by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in VSE by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

