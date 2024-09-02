Vysarn Limited (ASX:VYS) Insider Purchases A$633,333.84 in Stock

Vysarn Limited (ASX:VYS – Get Free Report) insider James Clement acquired 1,666,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$633,333.84 ($427,928.27).
Vysarn Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Vysarn Company Profile
