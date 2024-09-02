Vysarn Limited (ASX:VYS) Insider Purchases A$633,333.84 in Stock

Vysarn Limited (ASX:VYS – Get Free Report) insider James Clement acquired 1,666,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$633,333.84 ($427,928.27).

Vysarn Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Vysarn Company Profile

Vysarn Limited engages in the hydrogeological drilling business in Western Australia. It also operates in the test pumping, reinjection water services, and water consultancy businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

