W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $984.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $947.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $953.34. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

