Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $113.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.39.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

