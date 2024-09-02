Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 419 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Southern by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 65,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.2% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Southern by 184.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 51,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Southern by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,189,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $86.40 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

