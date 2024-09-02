Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 936.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.91, for a total value of $2,119,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,444,797.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,314 shares of company stock valued at $13,045,187. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVY opened at $221.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

