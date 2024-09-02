Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $128.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

