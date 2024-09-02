Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 24 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $587.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 133.00, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $593.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $547.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $11,068,068. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

