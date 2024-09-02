Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3,717.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,106,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,410 shares of company stock valued at $100,631,138. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $263.19 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

