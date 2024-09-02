Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $128.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average is $141.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $172.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

