Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,474,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $75,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 394,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,155,000 after acquiring an additional 272,912 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3,705.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 263,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 256,546 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 178,587.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 250,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 250,022 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $76.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $644.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $80.10.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

